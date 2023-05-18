Viva Dishwash Relishes Partnership with Hilda Baci





Yetunde Bello

Viva Dishwash, a leading brand in the household cleaning industry, has applauded the feat of Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Buci for broking the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours.

According to the company, it partnered with Hilda Baci as the official dishwash of the record-breaking cook-a-thon event, which witnessed an extraordinary feat by the chef, that culminated in the establishment of a new world record of 100 consecutive hours of cooking. The collaboration between Viva dishwash and the cook-a-thon event showcases the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the kitchen.

The company said as the official dishwash, the brand’s cutting-edge dishwashing technology and unwavering commitment to superior performance perfectly comple-mented the relentless efforts of the participants, providing them with a reliable and efficient solution for their dishwashing needs.

“We are immensely proud to be associated with this history-making cook-a-thon event,” said the Chief Marketing Officer of Aspira Nigeria Limited, Mr. Santosh Kumar, said.

“Our collaboration with Hilda Baci highlights our dedication to excellence in the kitchen and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of culinary achievements. By providing top-of-the-line dishwashing solutions, we aim to empower chefs and home cooks to focus on their passion for cooking while ensuring pristine cleanliness,” Kumar added.

Also speaking, Head, Advertising, Aspira Nigeria Limited, Lynda Aguocha, said: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hilda Baci on her remarkable accomplishment. Her dedication, passion, and culinary prowess have set a new benchmark in the industry, and we are happy to have been a part of this historic moment.”

Aguocha explained that with a longstanding reputation for outstanding quality and unmatched effectiveness in eliminating tough grease and food residues, Viva Dishwash is rapidly becoming a preferred choice for culinary professionals and cooking enthusiasts worldwide.

“The brand’s innovative formula guarantees sparkling clean results, simplifying the dishwashing process and enabling cooks to focus on creating delectable dishes,” she added.

Aspira Nigeria Limited is part of the Lee Group of Companies, and is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of hygiene, and personal care and laundry care products in Nigeria. Its operations span over a decade with an enduring commitment to quality and a determination to impact the daily lives of consumers through its products.

Aspira Nig. Ltd commenced operations in Nigeria in 2009, and it is the brains behind the local production of over eight leading brands of soaps and detergents.