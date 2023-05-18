Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A24 LTE in Nigeria

Nosa Alekhuogie

Samsung Electronics has announced the newest edition of the popular Galaxy ‘A’ series smartphone, giving consumers more options with yet another great device to stay connected and enjoy a remarkable mobile experience.

The new Galaxy A24 LTE comes packed with amazing features and a clear mission to redefine awesome through a brilliant display, a brand-new design and a camera that shoots sharp and steady. It comes with a large storage capacity that allows you to safely keep your important documents, music, apps, downloads and collection of all your life’s special moments captured in pictures and video.

The Galaxy A24 LTE boasts the latest software in Samsung’s One UI 5.1 to give you an even finer mobile experience that is one up on the Galaxy A23 LTE, which it replaces.

It allows users to save all apps and files, keeping them safe and secure in the phone’s ample built-in memory of 4 or 6GB of memory and 128GB storage that is expandable by up to 1TB with MicroSD1.

The Galaxy A24 LTE looks the part too with Galaxy’s signature design language that is inspired by Samsung’s flagship line.

From the back of the phone, the improved design sports a glossy finish and prism pattern back cover with a refined and polished camera deck. The optimized ratio between the corner and the camera modules gives the phone a sophisticated look while the no camera housing is straight out of the apex Galaxy S series design playbook.

The Galaxy A24 LTE’s super AMOLED 6.5-inch full high-definition screen gives a brilliant, vivid display. With its eye care display3 and low blue light emission that’s always clear even under bright sunlight, scrolling through your phone, binging on your favorite shows or playing games would be a pleasant experience that is comfortable on your eyes.

The Galaxy A24 LTE will not quickly deplete battery power and users will be able to enjoy them for much longer thanks to the powerful 5,000mAh battery, which can last for more than two days on a single charge.

The Galaxy A24 LTE is now available in retail stores at a recommended retail price of N166,900 for six gigabyte +128 gigabyte and N156,900 for four gigabyte+128gigabyte