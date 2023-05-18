Osun PDP Pledges to Work with Govt for Socio-economic, Political Devt

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to work alongside with the state government in a bid to achieve the needed socio-economic and political development in the state.

The state chapter also assured not to disappoint the critical stakeholders of the party in Osun State in the task of building a new Osun State.

Speaking on behalf of the elected state officials on the outcome of the party’s congress that was held at the state’s Stadium Complex, Osogbo, the State Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Bola Ajao, also showered encomiums on critical stakeholders of the party for piloting the affairs of the party.

The critical stakeholders, he said, included the former Governor of the State, Mr. Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Deputy Governor, Mrs. Olusola Obada; former Deputy National Chairman, Mr. Shuaib Oyedokun and former National Secretary of PDP, Prof. Wale Oladipo, for their support in building a free rancor political party in the state and to ensure peaceful internal democracy within the party.

Others, he said, are elected senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, elected members of the Federal House of Representatives, elected members of the Osun State House of Assembly, former elected party officers/officials, former government functionaries, leaders, members and supporters of the party.

Ajao also acknowledged and appreciated the clearly defined, altruistic reward thought line of the benefactors, the Adeleke Dynasty and the bursting, amazing giant strides of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The state secretary stressed that the party’s executives would keep peace and sustainable development and all round encompassing achievements and developments.

Ajao remarked that “votes have demonstrated their clear preference for the government and PDP over and over, time and again. This is a pact we intend to nurture and sustain.”

He also thanked the National Working Committee and the entire leadership of the PDP’s family for constitutionally and conscientiously piloting the affairs of party, which culminated into the Osun PDP’s success story line and the successful congress of the party.

He strongly charged all members of party from all sides of the divide to effectively key into the Imole vision of a greater Osun State.

He, however, appreciated and thanked the outgone state caretaker committee for a job well done under Dr. Akindele Adekunle as Chairman.