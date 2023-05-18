Nisa Medical, Clarion Call Care Honour Living Kidney Donors, Promise Support

Adedayo Akinwale

Nisa Medical Group and Clarion Call Care have pledged to provide support and care for living kidney donors in the country.

The Founder, Nisa Medical Group, Dr. Ibrahim Wada disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the inaugural Living Donor Day Celebration, which he described as the first of its kind in the country.

He said: “Today we recognise and honour the selfless individuals who had given the ultimate gift – the gift of life, through organ donation.

“I say to them, your courage, your compassion and your generosity have touched the lives of countless individuals and families and for that we thank you.

“Through this event, we aim to not only recognize, but also offer our support to living kidney donors, who had often undergone challenges in their journey to give life to someone else

“We want to provide the platform for living donors to share their experiences, to connect with others who are on similar journeys and to receive the support and care that they so rightfully deserve.”

Also, an eye surgeon, Dr. Abali Chuku, said he realized that even though kidney transplantation was a viable option for many patients, unfortunately the procedure was not widely available in Nigeria.

He noted that it was based on this that he assembled a team of experts and subsequently embarked on a mission to bring kidney transplantation to the South-east.

Chuku noted that on December 7, 2017, historic kidney transplant was performed at the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia and were done free of charge for the two patients.

According to him, It was a groundbreaking achievement that had brought hope to many patients suffering from kidney diseases. “And since then, we have continued to build on this success. Currently, we have done 11 at the FMC.”

Chuku urged leaders in healthcare to continue to work together to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“It is said, if you want to be the best, copy the current best and what you need to add to the current best? One percent,” he added

Also, a Senator-elect, representing the Isialangwa constituency, Abia State, Darlington Nwokocha the way the government has given priority to the aviation sector, the same should be done to the healthcare sector.

He pledged to work on legislation to improve insurance coverage for all patients, specifically legislation that protects and supports those who donate the gift of life as living organ donors in Nigeria.