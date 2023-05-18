Melaye Constitutes Blue Print Committee on Kogi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, Senator Dino Maleye yesterday constituted a committee to draw a blueprint for his campaign as well as his administration, if elected.

Melaye said that the Policy Document Development Committee (PDDC) is to chart a way forward for his administration, if elected the next governor of the State.

The PDDC was inaugurated yesterday in Abuja.

While speaking at the ceremony, Senator Melaye explained that the calibre of personalities in the committee is a testimony to the fact that Kogi State is endowed with a high number of people with demonstrable intellect, competence and expertise in all walks of life and who are always willing to put them at the service of the daunting task of shaping the future of our state.

Melaye recalled that during his presentation to critical stakeholders of the PDP in Lokoja, he had unfolded his vision for the state and some of the strategies for transforming it into one of the most robust, fastest-growing and knowledge-driven economies in the country by the year 2030.

He said: “As one of the most endowed states in Nigeria in terms of natural and human resources, Kogi was designed by God to be a confluence of opportunities.

“Regrettably, it has remained a confluence of unrealised potential, lackluster socio-economic performance and massive frustration.

“In order to reverse this unacceptable trend and to actualise our vision, we intend to follow the path of nations and regions in the world who have achieved monumental socio-economic transformation through visioning, thoughtful experimentation, adequate planning and unwavering determination to bring dreams into reality.

“The world economy has changed. There was a time when agriculture and manufacturing were the main drivers of growth and wealth creation but today close to 2/3rd of the global economy is a knowledge economy.

“We can, therefore, attain our vision by effectively harnessing our abundant natural and human resources while also drawing heavily on the experience of other climes in the application of the new methods for creating growth and wealth in the 21st century,” he said.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate stressed that in spite of their lofty ideals, there are existential threats like insecurity, the dismal state of our social services, the near total collapse of our local governments, haphazard and whimsical payment of salaries pensions and gratuities, the frustration of our youth due to massive unemployment and grinding rural poverty pose to our people.

“They all require urgent action which can bring noticeable improvement to the overall well-being of our people within the first six months of our administration.”

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the committee, Prof Sam Amadi said their choice was an opportunity to serve, saying it is a major challenge, adding, “but I am happy that they are men and women who can be relied upon to deliver.

“We would be able to rally round and come up with a document that will enhance growth and development for the state.

The essence of the committee is to provide the objectives and what you expect to achieve in government.

“You have given us an assignment, we want to assure the people of Kogi that that we will provide a paradigm that develop Kogi State.

“We will conclude our assignment within the two weeks given,” he said.

Other members of the committee are: Professor Olugbemiro Jegede, Victor Adoji, Natasha Akpoti, Musa Ahmadu, Ambassador Olusiji Aina, Prof Rotimi Ajayi, Dr Safiya Ajayi, Dr Dan Oguns and Barrister Justina Abaneda among others.