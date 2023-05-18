Mega Millions Naija Deploys Tech  to Secure Winners’ Claims

Mega Millions Naija Lotteries is deploying more technology and meticulous record keeping to protect winners’ claim, the company said in a statement yesterday.

The moves are additional measures meant to safe-guard wins in case players lose their tickets.

“Our commitment to deploying technology to protect players from losing their winnings to store clerks, agents, or other forms of theft is second to none”, said Mega Millions Naija Managing Director Okwy Okeke. “We are doing more to sustain the security of our platform.”

According to a statement from the company, if players in Nigeria lose their physical ticket, they can rely on the platform’s secure record-keeping system, which retains a digital copy of all tickets purchased. “These features eliminate the possibility of losing out on winnings due to misplaced or stolen tickets, as players can readily access their records and pursue their claims accordingly. This is complemented by electronic transmission of each ticket’s numbers to the email account and/or phone number of each player,” Okeke said.

“For this reason, the company verifies all email accounts and phone numbers for the purposes of protecting customers’ winnings. By employing these proactive measures, Mega Millions Naija Lotteries assures players that their participation in the lottery is not only convenient but also safeguarded against potentially fraudulent activities”.

He said that the platform’s commitment to transparency and security establishes a trustworthy environment for lottery enthusiasts to enjoy their gaming experience while having the assurance that their claims are protected.

The measures follow an incident where a 23-year-old liquor store clerk, Carly Nunes, was indicted on charges related to an alleged scheme to steal a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket in Lakeville, Massachusetts.

At Savas Liquors, where Nunes served as a checkout counter clerk, a customer dropped his purchased lottery tickets, including the winning Mega Millions ticket, while leaving the store with his bag of chips. Nunes, with a co-worker, tried to cash the ticket.

To avoid such incidents in Nigeria, Mega Millions Naija Lotteries, the biggest lottery company in Nigeria, has set up a platform where all players can secure their tickets via digital means.

It is crucial to emphasise the significance of reliable and secure lottery platforms like Mega Millions Naija in preventing such incidents, the statement stressed.

Mega Millions Naija, a trusted platform for lottery enthusiasts in Nigeria, prioritises player convenience and protection and also gives Nigerians the opportunity to access over 20 international lotteries across the world, such as the US Powerball, Eurojackpot, US MegaMIllions, EuroMillions, SuperEnalotto, and UK Lotto among many others.

Nigerians can now play this lottery with Naira via their digital devices from the comfort of their homes.