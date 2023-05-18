  • Thursday, 18th May, 2023

Klent Maidas, a Rising Nigerian Artist

Clement-Ebere P, better known by his stage name Klent Maidas, is a budding Nigerian musician that keen observers of the entertainment industry must watch out for.

Born December 12, 1996, Klent Maidas who hails from Enugu State, grew up in Lagos in an area called Ajah.

His passion for music began in primary school when he started rapping and singing at end-of-year parties. After graduating from college, Klent Maidas started working in a studio and then decided to go into music professionally.

Best known for his versatile unique style, the young artist cites Lil Wayne, Olamide, Wande Coal, Ty Dolla sign, Tekno  amongst others as his biggest influence.

Klent Maidas rose to recognition in 2019 when he released “ZOMBIE”, which charted No1 on Boom play in the country for a week and also for his release of “Shayo” which further confirmed his place on the music scene, amongst other groundbreaking achievements. 

Using this as a pivot,  Klent Maidas is on a high tide and is here to take the world by storm.

