FCTA Begins Payment of 40% Salary Increase for Workers

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would commence the payment of the 40 per cent increase in workers’ salary this month, following the approval by the federal government last month.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, disclosed this at the FCTA staff recognition award 2023 in Abuja.

He said the increment would be paid to FCT staff across the Secretariats, Departments, and Agencies on the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS).

He noted that the non-payment of the harmonised payment of the 40 per cent increase in the staff salary in the CONPSS structure last month was a result of the non-availability of appropriate communication through a circular from the approving authority.

He stated that the Administration has institutionalised the payment of subvention and overheads as a first-line charge to ensure that staff is provided with the necessary tools and a conducive atmosphere to carry out their duties.

Also, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, reassured staff of the administration’s commitment to ensuring their welfare.

He also reiterated the administration’s commitment to evolving and promoting programmes and activities that ensure the promotion of staff welfare and motivation.

The Minister, who was represented by Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, acknowledged that the FCTA/FCDA staff has continued to make huge contributions to the development of Abuja being the centre of unity.

Also, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, while commending the FCTA for implementing the rewards and recognition systems which she said has always been in the civil service rules, but has been neglected until the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25) 2017.

The HOS, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office (SWO), Ngozi Onwudiwe, said there were six pillars of the FCSSIP 25, one of which was staff welfare and is inspired by the fact that a motivated workforce is a productive workforce.

The 2023 Staff Recognition was given to 184 staff and corporate citizens in 12 categories.