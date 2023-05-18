Breaking: Fire Outbreak at FCTA

Olawale Ajimotokan

There is a fire outbreak at the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The fire which started about 8pm on Thursday affected the ICT section of the complex.

A fire alarm triggered commotion about the time the English Premier League match between Newcastle and Brighton was ongoing, putting the complex into darkness.

Many workers scampered out of their offices.

About three vehicles of the FCT Fire Service immediately mobilized to the scene in an attempt to control the fire.

The fire caused substantial damage to the ICT section.

Many workers were at the scene as the fire fighters put out the inferno at about 8.35 pm.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.