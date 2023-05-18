  • Thursday, 18th May, 2023

Breaking: Fire Outbreak at FCTA

Breaking | 30 mins ago

Olawale Ajimotokan

There is a fire outbreak at  the Federal Capital Territory Administration. 

The fire which started about 8pm on Thursday affected the ICT section of the complex. 

A fire alarm triggered commotion about the time the English Premier League match between Newcastle and Brighton was ongoing, putting the complex into darkness. 

Many workers scampered out of their offices.

About three vehicles of the FCT Fire Service immediately mobilized to the scene in an attempt to  control the fire. 

The fire caused substantial damage to the ICT section.

Many workers were at the scene as the fire fighters put out the inferno at about 8.35 pm. 

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.