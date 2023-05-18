Akpabio at NNPP, LP Secretariats, Seeks Support for Senate Presidency Bid

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 10th Senate Presidency position, Godswill Akpabio, and the anointed candidate for the position of the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, yesterday, visited the leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Labour Party in Abuja.

They were accompanied by the Stability Group, which was working to promote the Akpabio-Barau ticket for the leadership of the 10th Senate.

Addressing the National Working Committee of the NNPP led by its acting national chairman, Abba-Kawu Ali, Akpabio said the Stability Group was determined to secure the support of leadership of the opposition parties, ahead of June 13 Inauguration.

“Membership of the Stability Group cuts across party lines and we are doing extensive consultations. We have never had a situation, where we have 8 political parties like we are going to have in the 10th National Assembly.

“In the House, we are blind to party affiliations and that’s why we are moving to meet our leaders. I thank you for receiving us. I want to thank your national leader, Kwankwaso for the meeting he is having with our President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and I hope the meeting will be fruitful, for the progress of the nation.”

The Director-General of the Akpabio Campaign Organisation, Ali Ndume, said his group has secured signatures of 69 members backing the aspiration of Akpabio-Jubrin ticket.

He said, “We want you to support this stability group we have 69 senators-elect, who have given us support. It is not about Akpabio or Jibrin. What the country needs now is stability and that’s why we called the group Stability Group.”

In his response, acting National Chairman of the NNPP described the Akpabio-Jubrin as a formidable ticket and assured the duo of the support of the lawmakers on the platform of his party

While addressing members of the Stability Group, National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, commended the Stability Group for extending hands of fellowship to oppostion parties leadership.

“It is usually uncommon for political party in power to consider accommodating the opposition. It is an indication that our democracy is growing. I want to say very clearly that in most of our engagement with our senators, we haven’t given them any directives.

“We don’t want to be dictating to them on where they should go. Two of my senators are here. Ireti Kingibe isn’t here but we shall whisper to her. We need a vibrant legislature to promote our democracy, we hope yours will be a departure from what we have.”