  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Zone 5 AIG Solicits Cordial Working Relationship with Oba of Benin

Nigeria | 57 mins ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City,  Arungua Udo Nwauzei, has solicited for a good working relationship with the traditional institution in zone.

The zone 5 comprised  Edo, Delta and Bayelsa State police commands.

Accompanied by senior Police officers in the Zone, AIG Nwauzei said: “Police are here for us to have a safe society and at the same time, to bring to your attention that we are still here as servants in this Kingdom. In any situation where we may err, we plead with you to speak to us as your own subjects, not throwing away the baby with the bathwater.

“We also want to assure you that going forward, we are ready to deepen our relationship with you in service, especially, so that this era of your leadership will forever be remembered for being a peaceful one,”  he said.

He pleaded with the Oba of Benin  over any alleged misconduct of Police officers.

In his remarks, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II,  Oba of Benin, pledged the support of the traditional institution in the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said: “We will try to ensure that the baby and bathwater are not thrown away. We will do our best; God bless you. May your tenure be successful”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.