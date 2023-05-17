Zone 5 AIG Solicits Cordial Working Relationship with Oba of Benin

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, Arungua Udo Nwauzei, has solicited for a good working relationship with the traditional institution in zone.

The zone 5 comprised Edo, Delta and Bayelsa State police commands.

Accompanied by senior Police officers in the Zone, AIG Nwauzei said: “Police are here for us to have a safe society and at the same time, to bring to your attention that we are still here as servants in this Kingdom. In any situation where we may err, we plead with you to speak to us as your own subjects, not throwing away the baby with the bathwater.

“We also want to assure you that going forward, we are ready to deepen our relationship with you in service, especially, so that this era of your leadership will forever be remembered for being a peaceful one,” he said.

He pleaded with the Oba of Benin over any alleged misconduct of Police officers.

In his remarks, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, pledged the support of the traditional institution in the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said: “We will try to ensure that the baby and bathwater are not thrown away. We will do our best; God bless you. May your tenure be successful”