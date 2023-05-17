Tinubu Has Capacity to Transform Nigeria, Say Ex-lawmakers

Third Republic National Assembly members have described the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, as a well equipped, committed and trusted Nigerian who has the capacity to transform the country.

Speaking under the auspices of the Third Republic House of Representatives Members Forum, the group in a press release maintained that they see in Tinubu a promise and commitment to one Nigeria with development and prosperity for all irrespective of religious, ethnic or political affiliation.

“In the verdict of most Nigerians, you have what it takes to serve and record outstanding success” the former House of Representatives members stated of the president-elect.

According to them, the inauguration of Tinubu as president in May 29, 2023 would usher in a new era of a transformed Nigeria that would secure, protect and cater for the welfare of all Nigerians.

The former legislators in the release signed by their Chairman, Dr Adzer Abya; Publicity Secretary, Hon. Gabriel EniOtu and Secretary, Hon Wasiu Logun, recalled the days of Senator Tinubu in the National Assembly in the Third Republic and expressed optimism that the country under him would achieve a new Nigeria that would represent the hopes and aspirations of the African continent and the entire black race.

On the recently concluded general election, the Forum commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to democracy including his recognition of late MKO Abiola post humously as the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

They expressed delight that June 12 which happened during their era has been recognized as democracy day in Nigeria.

The emergence of Tinubu, a member of the Third Republic National Assembly, they argued, is an indication that all other issues relating to that Republic would be settled.

