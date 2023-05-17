When it comes to cooking, seasoning cubes are a real delight, they are an integral part of any cuisine. Not only do they add taste and aroma to your variety of meals, but also create a delicious flavour profile to dishes making them a staple in any kitchen.

Amongst the array of seasoning cubes in the market, very few have stood apart like Terra Seasoning Cube.

Speaking on the product, Group Executive Director TGI, Deepanjan Roy said the success of the products is a result of the company’s resolve to put the interests of its consumers first by seeking ways to continually excite them with products that add value to their lives.

“At TGI Group, we understand the importance of superior value to our customers. That is why we have continued to invest in research and innovation to create a seasoning cube that stands out with a distinctive taste, flavour and aroma like Terra Seasoning Cubes,” he said

For Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, the company will continue to maintain the standards that have positioned Terra Seasoning Cubes as the fastest-growing seasoning in the Nigerian market.

“I would say quality and value are, primarily, the essential components for success with consumers. Our range of Terra Seasoning Cubes resonates with our consumers because of both the quality & consistency it delivers and the value it adds to everyday cooking,” he sais.