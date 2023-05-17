Residents Flee Plateau Communities over Massive Attacks, Killings

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Residents of Mangu villages in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State affected by the incessant attacks and killings in recent days have fled their homes, abandoning their properties and farmlands to seek refuge in the local government headquarters.

Though no official figure was given by the authorities, residents said that the attacks claimed over 30 lives.

A source from the communities said: “For fear of further attacks, women and children from the affected Fungzai and Kubwat villages have fled their homes and farms to the local government headquarters. They are calling on government to come to their aid.”

Meanwhile, the state Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that he received the news of the bloody attacks with rude shock.

Mutfwang, in a condolence message, signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Gyang Bere, condemned the attack, which also left several persons injured and houses with valuables worth millions of naira destroyed.

He, however, appealed for calm and charged security agencies to rise up to their constitutional responsibility of protecting and securing citizens, particularly rural dwellers.

While admonishing communities to strengthen community relations and activate internal security mechanisms such as the vigilance groups and hunters’ associations, to protect and secure them, Mutfwang also appealed to peace-loving and patriotic communities in the state and environs to be committed to peaceful co-existence, and unite for maximum protection and safety of their citizens.