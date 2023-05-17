Obaseki Hails Family Role in Nation-building





•Pledges to sustain policies to guarantee better welfare, opportunities

•Edo, Radisson seal deal for a 172-room hotel in Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has stressed the importance of family to nation-building, reassuring that his government would continue to prioritise policies to strengthen the family unit, ensuring that they are provided with the right infrastructure and environment to succeed and contribute to the growth and development of the state and nation.

Obaseki said this in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of Families, celebrated by the United Nations and its sister agencies with the theme, “Demographic Trends and Families.”

According to a statement yesterday, the governor, who described as indispensable the role of the family in nation-building and social development, noted that building strong families with solid moral values was crucial in achieving sustainable growth and development in society.

“Today, we join the global community in celebrating the 2023 International Family Day, an occasion that highlights the significance of families in our society.

“Families are the foundation upon which our society is built, and their strength and well-being are essential for the progress and prosperity of any society, which is why we have in the past six years placed families at the forefront of our government’s agenda, prioritizing reforms and policies to create an enabling environment to support their well-being and growth.”

He added, “We understand that families face diverse challenges, and are committed to sustaining our programmes and policies in education, healthcare, agriculture, technology, and economy, among other sectors to ensure that families are provided with the right infrastructure and environment to realise their fullest potentials and contribute adequately to societal advancement.”

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, Obaseki reiterated the need for increased collaboration among stakeholders to urgently harness and maximise the advantages of the country’s changing demographic trends.

He charged, “While harnessing the immense potential of our expanding population, we must acknowledge the collective responsibility that rests upon the government, citizens, and other stakeholders.

“Together, we must establish comprehensive systems, build resilient infrastructure, and implement dynamic socio-economic policies that not only address the immediate needs of our people but also lay a strong foundation for a secure and inclusive society.”

The International Day of Families, according to the United Nations, provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting them.

Meanwhile, Obaseki, has said his government’s ease of doing business reforms has continued to drive the influx of investments into the state.

Owing to this, he disclosed that the state has sealed a deal with Radisson Hotels, an international hotel chain headquartered in the United States, for development of a 172-room hotel in Benin City.

Obaseki, while disclosing this in Benin City, the Edo State capital, was quoted in a separate statement, to have said the government would sustain efforts to make the state more conducive for business and attract investment, urging the collaboration of the private sector and other stakeholders.

The governor said, “We have continued to prioritise reforms at improving the business and economic environment of the state. We have restored law and order and removed hoodlums from the streets of Benin, ensuring that people can freely do their business without fear of intimidation, harassment, or extortion.

“We are building infrastructure, particularly roads to open up more areas to economic activities and ensuring that we create a sense of stability in the social space. We have improved security and extension of business hours with an active nightlife.”

He added, “These among other reforms have guaranteed the influx of people and investments into the state. We have closed down with Radisson and should be having a 172 hotel in Benin. Hopefully, we should have it ready in another 12 months.”

Obaseki further noted, “We are encouraging more people to come here and do business, while we focus and organise our key areas of attractiveness. As a transport hub, we are putting our transport master plan together, building parks and other infrastructure to organize transportation better. We are rethinking agriculture, focusing on estate farms.

“In terms of human capacity, we have been very big on getting our young people trained, focusing on skills, particularly in the area of technology to support emerging businesses.”