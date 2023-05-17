National Assembly Complex Renovation Gulped N19bn, Says FCDA





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has disclosed that N19 billion has been expended on the renovation of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmad, disclosed this yesterday, at a press briefing on approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to execute nine out of 18 major projects.

The National Assembly renovation project was awarded in 2021, to Messrs Visible Construction Nigeria Limited, at the cost of N30. 2 billion with the completion date of August 15, 2023.

Ahmad also put the level of renovation work at 60 per cent, while saying the project would not be completed before the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June.

The federal government awarded the renovation after the leakage of the chambers’ roof resulted in its flooding by rainwater.

“The project was awarded last year and the completion date is August 15, 2023. It was awarded at N30.2 billion and as at date we have expended N19 billion on the project. And it is currently about 60 percent completed.

“The project will not be completed before the inauguration. Their anticipation is that we should deliver the project before the end of the 9th assembly. We know that it is not possible to deliver. We will do what is supposed to be done to meet the delivery date,” Ahmad said.

He touted the decision of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on completing ongoing or abandoned infrastructural projects as the reason for the progress of the project.

He said paucity of funds for infrastructure development was not just a problem of the FCT alone, but rather a national issue noting that the continued depletion of Federal allocation has continued to affect infrastructure development in the Territory.

“Infrastructure development is not a bane of Abuja alone, but a national problem. As it is, funding for infrastructure in Nigeria currently runs into trillions of naira and Abuja, as we all know getting funding for infrastructure projects from national budget which is not enough.

“That is why the FCT Administration is the engaging private sector through the land for infrastructure swap like we have in Gwagwa District and we are looking at other Districts like Buru Shareti where we have received interest,” Ahmad said.

He said out of 18 projects proposals that were before FEC, nine were given approval for award of contracts, to be delivered in the phase of sequence, in line with the policy of executing infrastructure of most impact on the city.

FEC on Monday gave approval for the revised estimated total cost of the contract for the construction and equipping of the 220-bed Gwarimpa District Hospital (Phase I), awarded to Messrs Mabelt Construction Company Limited at the total cost of N5,652,680,046.09.

In addition to the revised estimated contract for the construction of three Solid Waste Transfer Stations at Mpape, Apo and Kubwa in the FCT, awarded to Messrs Goodness International Resources Limited, at the total cost of N6,230,103,458.37.

Other projects approved by FEC included provision of Electric Power and Water supply to Apo-Tafyi Federal Integrated Staff Housing site, awarded to Messrs Olivec Ventures Limited, at the total cost of N3,578,679,582.19 and contract for the construction of Access Road and Car Park for Abuja Light Rail at Stadium and Kukwaba Stations, awarded to Messrs Datum Construction Engineering Limited at the cost of N4,600,479,947.25.