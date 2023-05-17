Impersonators on the Prowl, Lagos Safety Commission Warns Public

Segun James

The Lagos State Safety Commission has raised the alarm that impersonators parading themselves as officials of the commission and demanding gratification in the name of the state government are on the prowl, warning that any money paid into individual’s account other than designated government accounts is at payer’s risk.

Director-General of the Commission, Lanre Mojola, said that the warning became imperative in view of reported cases of unscrupulous individuals parading themselves as officials of the commission, extorting unsuspecting members of the public and giving false impression about the commission.

According to Mojola, the state government does not operate individual accounts and that anyone asking to pay money into such accounts should know that the agents or officials do not represent the Commission.

The DG, in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Mrs. Adewunmi Okoh, lamented the activities of unscrupulous members of the public carrying out unlawful activities on behalf of Safety Commission and extorting members of the public.

Mojola also said the commission had put in place stringent measures to curb activities of some compromised consultants, saying that the commission has had to institute legal actions against impersonators and terminate consultancy of any consultants found wanting. He mentioned that that a particular impersonator was put behind bars recently for a number of years.

He added that all its consultants have authorised identification cards and must always be worn whenever they were carrying out an audit or inspections.

The DG called on members of the public to report promptly to the government activities of unscrupulous officials, consultants and those impersonating its officials.

He said the commission is responsible for the issuance and withdrawal of overall safety compliance certificates, conducting and reviewing risk assessment reports, conducting investigations on safety issues and making recommendations where necessary and coordinating all government matters relating to the safety of lives and properties in the state.

Others are: the formulation of policies, providing advisory and being the regulatory body on safety-related issues; coordinating and monitoring the activities of relevant organizations involved in safety services in the State; appointing consultants when required to enable the commission carry out its functions under the provision of the law and foster and maintain effective interaction, networking, and collaboration on safety issues with relevant government agencies.

Becky Uba



