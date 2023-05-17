Confusion as Lamidi Apapa, Abure Meet in Tribunal

Alex Enumah in Abuja

There was a mild altercation on Wednesday morning at the presidential election court over who is the authentic representative of the Labour Party in the petition against the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

At last week’s pre-hearing proceedings, the Labour Party was represented by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, although the suspended National Chairman, Julius Abure, has always been in court but has never announced appearance.

However, at Wednesday’s proceedings, the self acclaimed Acting National Chairman, Mr Lamidi Apapa, for the first time came to court in company of his supporters.

He however sat far away from Mr Peter Obi, who sits next to the suspended National Chairman, Mr Abure.

Citing each other the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the LP questioned why members of the party loyal to the Julius Abure were in the court.

They insist that the ruling of a High Court of the FCT, suspending the Abure-led faction remains in force, consequently, they have no business being in Court this Wednesday morning.

At today’s pre-hearing session, the panel is expected to receive report on harmonization of parties processes and modalities for the hearing of the petition.

Details later.