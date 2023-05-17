  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Ahead of Commissioning, WACOT Hosts Govt Officials at Newly Expanded 240,000-MT Mill

Business | 1 hour ago

WACOT Rice Limited, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group and one of Nigeria’s leading economic contributors, hosted the Kebbi State government to a pre-commissioning visit at its newly expanded 240,000-ton rice mill in Argungu, Kebbi State, on Saturday, 13th May 2023.

The expansion project began in 2021 and is 95% complete, with full milling operations set to begin in August 2023, thus boosting Nigeria’s food security and Kebbi State’s economy.

The original 120,000- metric tonnes rice mill was commissioned in 2017 by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Governor of Kebi State Atiku Bagudu in company of the Governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris, and other dignitaries were part of the Kebbi State Government Delegation that visited the factory.

Whilst expressing his delight on the progress of the project, Governor Bagudu highlighted its positive impact on the nation and Kebbi State’s suitability for agricultural investments, “This is another milestone by WACOT Rice. In spite of a very challenging world economy where Nigeria battled two recessions, amazingly this company believed in Nigeria, and they invested in Nigeria, and they showed that Nigeria is a destination for all investors.”

The Kebi State governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris, commended WACOT Rice for its substantial investments across the state, noting that they have vastly improved the economy while empowering people.

Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel, thanked the Kebbi State Government for the support provided and assured continuous investment in the state. “On behalf of the management and board of WACOT Rice, I thank the Kebbi State Government under the able leadership of Governor Atiku Bagudu for the support.”

