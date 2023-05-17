  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

AbdulRazaq Lauds Outgoing Cabinet Members for their Contributions

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has lauded the contributions of the members of the outgoing State Executive Council to the development of the state in the last four years.

AbdulRazaq stated this yesterday during his valedictory meeting with members of the state executive council.

The valedictory meeting will come ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the governor for another term following his ‘impressive win’ at the March 18 election.

The governor said the cabinet members were instrumental to the success of the administration as well as the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

He said: “We have done so well together, and I thank you all for your services to the state.

“This is the valedictory meeting of the cabinet, but we are going to have some other (informal) meeting in the coming week to further show appreciation to one another.

“I thank you for your contributions to our achievements and your roles during the election.”

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aliyu Kora Sabi, who spoke for his colleagues, thanked the governor and the people of the state for the opportunity given to them to serve at the cabinet level.

“We commend Your Excellency for your great leadership and forbearance. We really appreciate the opportunity to serve, and we are proud to have been part of the success stories of this administration,” he said.

AbdulRazaq Lauds Outgoing Cabinet Members for their Contributions

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has lauded the contributions of the members of the outgoing State Executive Council to the development of the state in the last four years.

AbdulRazaq stated this yesterday during his valedictory meeting with members of the state executive council.

The valedictory meeting will come ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the governor for another term following his ‘impressive win’ at the March 18 election.

The governor said the cabinet members were instrumental to the success of the administration as well as the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

He said: “We have done so well together, and I thank you all for your services to the state.

“This is the valedictory meeting of the cabinet, but we are going to have some other (informal) meeting in the coming week to further show appreciation to one another.

“I thank you for your contributions to our achievements and your roles during the election.”

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aliyu Kora Sabi, who spoke for his colleagues, thanked the governor and the people of the state for the opportunity given to them to serve at the cabinet level.

“We commend Your Excellency for your great leadership and forbearance. We really appreciate the opportunity to serve, and we are proud to have been part of the success stories of this administration,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.