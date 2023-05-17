AbdulRazaq Lauds Outgoing Cabinet Members for their Contributions

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has lauded the contributions of the members of the outgoing State Executive Council to the development of the state in the last four years.

AbdulRazaq stated this yesterday during his valedictory meeting with members of the state executive council.

The valedictory meeting will come ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the governor for another term following his ‘impressive win’ at the March 18 election.

The governor said the cabinet members were instrumental to the success of the administration as well as the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

He said: “We have done so well together, and I thank you all for your services to the state.

“This is the valedictory meeting of the cabinet, but we are going to have some other (informal) meeting in the coming week to further show appreciation to one another.

“I thank you for your contributions to our achievements and your roles during the election.”

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aliyu Kora Sabi, who spoke for his colleagues, thanked the governor and the people of the state for the opportunity given to them to serve at the cabinet level.

“We commend Your Excellency for your great leadership and forbearance. We really appreciate the opportunity to serve, and we are proud to have been part of the success stories of this administration,” he said.

