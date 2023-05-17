  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

300 Players Eye CBN Senior Tennis Tourney 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

The 2023 edition of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored Senior Open Tennis Championship, will serve off tomorrow at the Tennis Complex of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, with over 300 players expected to compete. 

While briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Acting Director, Corporate Communication Department, CBN, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, said the players will square up in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles, as well as in the wheelchair men’s singles and wheelchair women’s singles. 

 He said the final of the one-week tournament, which is now in its fifth consecutive year, will be played on hard court on May 27. 

He reiterated the commitment of the bank’s management to sustaining the sponsorship of the tournament, which it had done since 1978, saying the tournament remains a platform for discovering, harnessing and grooming young talents to represent Nigeria at various international tennis meets. 

He also tasked participants at this year’s edition to take the opportunity of the championship to showcase their talents at the tournament which over the years had produced stars in both the male and female categories such as Sunday Maku, David Imonite, Veronica Oyibokia-Iwebema, Clara Udofa, Christy Agugbom, Sarah Adegoke and Sylvester Emmanuel, and more recently, Imeh Joseph, Oparoji Uche, Nonso Madueke, Henry Atseye, Oyinlomo Quadri, and Marylove Edwards, among others. 

The CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship is the flagship tennis competition in Nigeria. It serves as a selection ground for the country in preparation for major competitions such as Davis Cup and All Africa Games.

