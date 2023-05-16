New CP, Jesubiyi, Promises to Flush Out Criminals from Ondo Forests

Fidelis David in Akure

The newly appointed Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Jesubiyi Taiwo Olusola, yesterday assured residents of the state of his determination to flush out criminal elements from the state forests and make the state crime free.

Olusola stated this at the Police headquarters, Igabtoro Road, Akure, when he met with journalists after his deployment to the state by the Inspector General of Police.

He replaced the former state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyediran Oyeyemi, who has been promoted and redeployed by the Nigeria Police Force.

Olusola said that he is ready to bring his vast administrative, operational and intelligence gathering experience to bear in consolidating and improving on the achievements of his predecessor.

He said: “I and the management team will do the police work with the fear of God. We are ready to review the existing strategy and to work hard to reduce the crime rate to the barest minimum.

“With the support of the state government, and the general public, we will maintain the existing peace being enjoyed by residents of the state. I implore citizens of the state and the press to join hands with us so that we can fight crime and criminality, if not to the standstill, at least, to the barest minimum.

“My plan is to work in synergy with sister security agencies to adequately comb the forest leading to Kogi State and the one leading to Edo State. I can promise you that in a short while, you will see our actions in that direction.”

The commissioner also called on the state government and people of Ondo State to give him maximum support and collaboration for the betterment of all.

He was until his deployment the CP, Force CID Annex.