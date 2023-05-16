Kamisafe Company Organises Variety Night Shows for Ebonyi NYSC Members

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A leading manufacturer of rechargeable products, Kamisafe, has organised variety night shows for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Ebonyi State.

Speaking during the event, the Country-Director of Kamisafe, Mr. Goodluck Mbam, said that the company decided to sponsor the scheme’s Variety Night in order to put smiles on the faces of the corps members and staff of the scheme.

Mbam explained that the company has its motivating factors anchored on ensuring people’s safety, welfare and happiness at all levels of human existence.

“Kamisafe remains in the business of making life easy and enjoyable for all mankind in a very affordable way; that’s why we see our products were packaged to the extent they have alternative energy. It’s available for every household including the poorest of the poor in the remotest hinterlands.”

According to him, students in various institutions of learning had been giving good testimonies about the company since its inception in 2004.

Highlights of the NYSC Variety Night included beauty pageant, competitions for Mr. Macho and Miss NYSC, which were won by platoons two and seven respectively.

Both high and low-ranking camp officials alongside corps members who participated in the event were gifted with Kamisafe products, such as rechargeable led fans, lamps, bulbs, touches; wears, among others.