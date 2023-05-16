Huawei IP&OptiX Club Brings Brand-new network Solutions

The Huawei IP&OptiX Club event will be held at the Oriental Hotel Lagos from May 18~19.

In this event, Huawei’s solutions and products will be shared on three topics, and Huawei’s latest Wi-Fi 7 products will be released.

Let’s take a look at it:

The first is Huawei’s Cloud Campus 3.0 solution. Currently, enterprise digitalization accelerates the development of campus networks and promotes campus networks from office to production. Campus networks feature multi-service convergence, simplified architecture, and high-quality user experience. Huawei’s high-quality campus network products include WLAN, LAN, and WAN. They build a new-generation campus network featuring ultra-high-speed access, simplified IoT, simplified architecture, and ultimate experience, improving customer office experience and productivity.

The second is the Cloud Fabric data center network solution, which is the industry’s only L3.5 autonomous driving network solution. In the era of diversified computing capabilities, data center networks are facing many challenges. Huawei’s newly upgraded hyper-converged data center network solution lays a solid foundation for the digitalization of Nigeria’s government, banks, energy, enterprises, and schools.

The last is the latest security solution brought by Huawei. In recent years, the number of ransomware attacks has increased by 350%. ransomware attacks have become the most concerned issue for global network leaders. Huawei launched multi-layer ransomware protection (MRP)，exclusive network storage linkage solution to completely defend against ransomware attacks.

If you want to learn more about IP&OptiX CLUB, please visit the following link:

https://e.huawei.com/topic/2023-event-za-ip-optix-club/