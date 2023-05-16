Former Lawmaker Backs Abass for Speaker

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ex-Federal Lawmaker from Ekiti State, Engr. Bamidele Faparusi is rooting for Hon. Tajudeen Abass, as the proper and fit person to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

He expressed his preference in a statement issued by him in Ado Ekiti, concerning the upcoming election for the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Faparusi said: “I proudly endorse Honorable Tajudeen Abass for the role, based on his exceptional leadership abilities and unwavering commitment to ethical and thoughtful lawmaking.

“His track record demonstrates an impressive ability to navigate complex legislative issues and advocate for policies that prioritize the needs of the Nigerian people. Regardless of the challenges at hand, Abass consistently demonstrates level-headedness, a deep sense of duty, and an unwavering commitment to democracy and transparency.”

According to him, Abass possesses exceptional intelligence, with a sharp mind and a keen intellect that enable him to think critically and find innovative and effective solutions to problems.

He said, these qualities would be invaluable in his role as Speaker, where he would oversee the House of Representatives and ensure evidence-based decision-making grounded in sound reasoning.

“Equally important, Abass’s humble and calm demeanor immediately instil trust and confidence in those around him. As Speaker, these qualities are vital to inspire colleagues and constituents, fostering effective leadership in the House and driving progress on key issues.

“Having had the opportunity to collaborate with Abass on various bills and initiatives in the 7th Assembly, it is evident that he upholds the utmost integrity and ethical fortitude. These qualities are particularly significant in today’s political climate, where the Nigerian people seek trustworthy leaders who prioritize their needs over personal gain, amidst prevalent scandals and corruption.

“Lastly, Abass’s leadership aligns strongly with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformation agenda, aiming to propel growth and progress across Nigeria through thoughtful policy initiatives and landmark legislation” he said.

It is Faparusi’s contention that with Abass leading the House of Representatives, the National Assembly would undoubtedly become active and engage partners in this endeavor, tirelessly amplifying the voices of the Nigerian people and prioritizing their concerns in legislative debates.