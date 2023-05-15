Tallen Harps on Advocacy, Education to End GBV Menace

* Says in-coming govt will do justice to women

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen, yesterday, harped on the need for consistent advocacy and education, which she claimed were answers to the rising case of gender based violence.

Tallen, who also spoke on the just concluded general and gubernatorial election, stated that it had never been bad for Nigerian women as only three senators won the elections.



She, however, said she was optimistic that the in-coming president, Bola Tinubu would do something about it, as well as do justice to the Nigerian women by compensating them at all levels with the 35 per cent affirmative action.



Speaking in Abuja at a book presentation titled: “Rona’s Trauma”, a true life story dealing with abuse, trauma and the healing process, Tallen revealed that her handover notes would include notes in the case of the late gospel crooner, Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose ill-treatment by her husband led to her death.

“It is the worse time for Nigerian women and with the parties not being fair to women despite having credible women. 35 per cent affirmative action is the least we expected.



“We are sure that the in-coming president will do something about it. I am sure he will do justice to that. It is my prayer that God should guide him to compensate women at all levels and give them the 35 per cent,” she said.



Reacting to the discussion on mental health with the theme: “How does a woman protect her mental health and not lose herself and identity in a relationship/marriage?”, Tallen said from research and experience, women who are well-informed can make choices and informed decision as well as walk out of a toxic marriages.



“Women are going through so much and we are going through a turbulent world. However, education is key. With education, a woman is well informed and can make choices. She can make informed decision and can walk out of a toxic marriage. Look at the case of Osinachi, it is one case out of many and out of many, only few are reported. Out of 19 cases, only one is reported and they abound in rural areas.



“Thank God my priest is here and you’ve heard from him. The Catholic church does not condone managing a toxic relationship. It allows for temporary separation. Osinachi wouldn’t allow people to help her talk about it. This is because people going through trauma always want their cases to be handled just the way they want it. Osinachi’s case will be in my handover notes.

“Advocacy is key as gender-based violence is on the increase and women suffer more. It is gladdening to know that more women are getting aware and are coming out,” she said.