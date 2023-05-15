Senator Yari Tasks Senators-elect on Unity

Former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, who won the Zamfara West Senatorial position under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has tasked all senators-elect, and tasked them to unify the country.

He urged them not to disappoint on the confidence reposed in them but to deliver democracy dividends to Nigerians.

According to him, the division among Nigerians resulting from religious, tribal and ethnic sentiments is a narrative we must all work together to change for the country to move forward.

He said:”The voyage you are embarking on is a journey for the unification of Nigeria. This is an opportunity to rebuild this country in the interest of all.”

He further charged them to use the opportunity of their election to partner with President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in achieving the economy agenda of the country in ensuring human capital and infrastructural development of the country.

He encouraged them to be reminded that they are indebted to their constituencies and should work towards attracting development projects to their people.

Yari enthused that the reason they are elected was to serve, adding this is why 10th Assembly needed a Senate president that is compassionate, honest, fair-minded and result driven.

He urged them to eschew religious, tribal, nepotic tendencies and ethnic sentiments in the choice of the president of the Senate which is first among equals.

