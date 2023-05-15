Napoli Review Salary Cap Upward to Keep Osimhen

*Chelsea’s player-plus-cash offer for the Nigerian likely to fail

Femi Solaja with agency reports

Napoli’s quest to retain their ‘priceless’ forward, Victor Osimhen, received a big boost over the weekend following the decision of the Serie A champions to review their salary cap upward.

Although Osimhen failed to score in Napoli’s 2-0 loss at Monza last night, the new salary regime, means the Super Eagles forward will not only get a pay rise but becomes one of the highest wage earners in the Naples’ side.

According to soccernet .com, the development is a major blow to Chelsea who are the latest suitor in the struggle for Osimhen’s signature in summer transfer window.

Chelsea were reported to have made their first move to secure Osimhen’s services, proposing a player-plus-cash deal before Napoli.

However, Napoli whose valuation of the Nigerian international at a staggering €150 million, are believed to have resisted whatever that Chelsea have put forward. The Italian topflight league champions are desirous of retaining their prized asset in their bid to defend their Scudetto title and mount a strong challenge in the Champions League next season.

Club President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is keen on holding onto the prolific forward, and his renowned negotiating skills may come into play during discussions.

Reports in weekend edition of La Repubblica (as per Tutto Napoli) suggests that Napoli are considering a Cavani-style arrangement to retain Osimhen for another season.

The proposed formula involves offering the striker a substantial increase in salary and the promise of a future transfer at the end of next season.

This approach would deviate from Napoli’s usual salary structure, which is capped at €3.5 million net. Osimhen’s exceptional performances and potential have prompted Napoli to consider this exception to their wage policy.

However, while Napoli are keen to retain Osimhen, they acknowledge the possibility of a significant offer arriving.

In such a scenario, the club would have to evaluate their options and potentially consider a lucrative transfer. With their valuation of Osimhen set at a lofty €150 million, it would require an extraordinary bid to persuade Napoli to part ways with their prized asset.