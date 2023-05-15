Mutfwang Pledges to Collaborate with PAN to Train Mechanics

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang has committed to collaborate with PAN Nigeria Limited and its training school to provide modern skills to auto technicians (Mechanics) in Plateau state.

Mutfwang stated this when he received the Management of PAN Nigeria Limited led by the Ag. Managing Director/CEO Ms. Taiwo Oluleye on a solidarity visit at the Government House Lodge, Rayfield, Jos.

The Governor-elect, who had worked in PAN Nigeria Limited when it was Peugeot brand, was exited to receive his visitors.

He recalled his leadership experience that placed him in a vantage position for service to God and humanity.

He pledged to collaborate with the company, particularly the training school to improve and provide modern skills to Auto technicians (Mechanics) in Plateau State now that modern vehicles are computerized.

He said, “You recall that when I was Chairman of local government council, I sent 12 people to Peugeot training school and they spent nine months; we wanted to start a mechanic village in the local government but our effort was thwarted.

“I believe there will be a point of collaboration between the training school and us to improve our manpower here in Plateau State. As we speak, the Peugeot graduates trained while I was Local Government chairman are also here on a solidarity visit, some of them have gone to places, and one is in Japan now.”

The acting Managing Director/CEO of PAN Nigeria Limited, Ms. Taiwo Oluleye congratulated Mutfwang on his impressive outing during the governorship elections and prayed for wisdom and sound mind for him to provide credible leadership in the state.

She said, “On behalf of the board, management and staff of PAN Nigeria Limited, we congratulate you on your emergence as the Governor-Elect of Plateau State in the just concluded elections.”