Forest Coach, Cooper, Salutes Awoniyi Over Two-goal Feat at Chelsea 

Nottingham Forest Coach Steve Cooper has urged Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi to continue scoring goals for the team as they look to end the season on a high.

Awoniyi has been phenomenal for Nottingham Forest in their last two games. The 25-year-old Super Eagles striker scored twice against Southampton last Monday to spur his side to a 4-3 win.

He then continued with his brilliance, netting a brace for his side to help them gain a massive point after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

In his last two appearances, he has equaled his tally of four goals for the entire Premier League campaign. And with two games left, the Tricky Trees just need to win their remaining two games to preserve their place in the English top flight.

Cooper has been impressed with Awoniyi’s form, and he has praised the former Union Berlin man. Nonetheless, he wants the Nigerian to continue churning out the goals.

“You always want your striker to be scoring goals, and he’s got more than a few this week,” Cooper said to Nottingham Post.

“He’s missed most of the second part of the season, and he got injured at a time when he was doing what he did today.

“Although he’s got his goals in the last two games since he’s come back he’s played really well. But obviously, you want your number nine to be scoring goals.

“We’ve been really happy with T. He showed a great attitude and commitment to getting back in the way he did.

“He hit the ground running as soon as we got him back on the pitch. Now he’s turning good performances into good performances with goals.

“That’s what you want and what you need from your strikers. Let’s hope he can carry on in the next two games.

Nottingham Forest play Arsenal and Crystal Palace in their last two games of the season. Cooper would hope that his top goal-poacher continues with his form in their remaining games.