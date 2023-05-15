Car Dealer Allegedly Kidnapped by Business Ally Demands Justice

Lagos car dealer, Adekeye Adeyemi, who was allegedly abducted in April, 2022 has cried out for justice one year after he regained freedom from his abductors.

Adeyemi alleged that his abduction was orchestrated by someone suspected to be his business partner after a failed business deal, adding that he had only escaped death after police intervened by providence.

According to Adeyemi, while briefing the press in Lagos recently, the matter has since been taken to court, adding there were moves by some powerful forces to truncate justice.

Adeyemi recounted how his assailant tortured him to the point of death and went as far as sending video recordings of same to his family members and those on his contact list.

He noted that his ill mother suffered shock after sighting the video and later passed away as result.

He pleaded with relevant authority to intervene in the matter at ensuring that justice was served accordingly He said one of those who supervised his torture in Ojodu Lagos was being detained in Ikoyi prison, while a warrant of arrest had been issued for the other two.

He alleged that one of the suspects had jumped bail about three times.

He said: “I got wind of moves by some influential persons to kill the case. I plead that relevant authority should intervene and not let me suffer in vain. I have suffered several health challenges after the incident and that I’m still alive today was divine. I can’t recall the series of test I have run and the amount of money I spent on sick bed. I just started regaining the use of my right ear.”