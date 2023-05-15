Bello Wins Global Excellence ‘Governor of the Year’ Award

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has won the Governor of the Year award at the 2023 edition of Global Excellence Awards.

The committee on the awards said Governor Bello was singled out for the award in recognition of his achievements in the growth and development of Kogi State, which had been corroborated by respected national and international organisations, including his unrelenting commitment to human capital development, empowerment, and infrastructure growth in the education and health sectors of the state’s economy.

“The commissioning of impactful and first-of-their-kind projects in the state by President Muhammadu Buhari was an eye opener to the extent of development in Kogi State in seven years. On different occasions, the state had also consistently stood out from the crowd in the World Bank’s States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability program, among other first-time feats of the state under Governor Yahaya Bello,” the organisers said.

The Awards was organised by Global Excellence, one of Nigeria’s leading news, entertainment, and lifestyle magazines in Lagos on Sunday night.

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, said, “We thank the Global Excellence Communications, Publishers of the Global Excellence Magazine for the Excellence Recognition Award conferred on the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as the Governor of the Year.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has delivered landmark projects, including the Reference Hospital that boasts of equipment, many of which are debuting in Africa. The World Class Model Science Secondary Schools, Health Institutions and other critical infrastructure such as roads, marked a year of incredible performance by the phenomenal Architect of a New Confluence State.

“The Bello Care Program, which has offered near-free medicare to the people is also gradually improving life expectancy in the state.

“It is therefore not in doubt that the Governor is deserving of this prestigious award which he has dedicated to his late mother, members of his team and the entire people of Kogi State for their incredible support over the years.”

The convener of the Global Excellence Awards, Mayor Akinpelu, explained that the essence of the recognition was to encourage leaders to do more and challenge others in their chosen careers despite the challenges confronting the country, particularly in the areas of security and the economy.

