Bauchi SDP Senatorial Candidate Defects to APC

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the Bauchi North district in the 2023 general election and former House of Representative member who represented Katagum Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba, has dumped the SDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Baba, who announced his resignation from SDP yesterday in Katagum Local Government Area where he was simultaneously received by APC chairman of the Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa ward in Katagum LG, Malam Adamu Abubakar.

Baba represented Katagum federal constituency in the House between 2015 and 2019 under the APC, but later had problems with the party and dumped it.

Speaking to the press shortly after declaring for the APC, Baba said that he was returning to the party to join its reinvigoration and betterment for Nigeria in general, having once been an insider.

He said: “The main reason for my coming back into the APC is to partake in rectifying some of its identified anomalies while placing it on a sound footing ahead, recalling that some APC members in Bauchi have different reasons for leaving the party, some were annoyed by acts of omission, especially during and after the party primaries.

“This was the major reason some of us decided to stage a come-back into the APC in order to revive the party.”

He observed that majority of politicians in the state have had their hearts with the APC as attested to with their clamour to the party prior to the 2015 polls, stressing that those regrouping for a stage-back may have some vital roles to play in the party.

Baba expressed confidence that APC would continue to expand from strength to strength now that some hitherto aggrieved members were understanding the anger of other members of the party.

“By God’s grace we would nurture the party to an enviable position among its peers,” he said.

Baba revealed that himself and thousands of his supporters within the Bauchi North senatorial district and even beyond are now with the APC.

He congratulated members for the party’s victory at the February 25 presidential election, as well as all other elective offices in the country.

Earlier receiving the defector back into the APC, the Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa chairman of the party, Malam Adamu Abubakar congratulated them, especially the former national lawmaker for coming back into his original party.

Adamu expressed delight that the coming back of Baba into the APC was a booster to the party that would go along in streamlining its successes at all political frontiers in the state and the country at large.