Barca Win 2022/23 La Liga Title after Five Years

Barcelona have secured their first La Liga title since 2019 thanks to a 4-2 win over inner-city rivals Espanyol last night.

La Blaurgana took an early lead in the game at the RCDE Stadium through Robert Lewandowski, and didn’t look back thereafter adding another two before half-time – with Alejandro Balde bagging one and Lewa adding another.

Jules Kounde added a fourth at the start of the second half, then Javier Puado and Joselu bagged consolation goals.

The win was Barca’s 28th of what’s been an astonishingly dominant campaign from Xavi Hernandez’s side. Despite being up against the literal European champions in Real Madrid and a resurgent Atletico Madrid side, the Catalans have made light work of the La Liga title race, winning the league with four games to spare.

Key to the triumph has been, surprisingly, Barcelona’s remarkable defensive record. The club have conceded just 13 goals in 34 league games all season, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen has the chance to set a new clean sheet record in the final few games – the German is one adrift of the current record.

At the other end, summer signing Robert Lewandowski helped himself to yet another 30 goal season – his eighth consecutive 30 goal campaign.

Next season La Blaugrana will be hoping to take their domestic form onto the continent too. Barca endured a rather disappointing Champions League and Europa League campaign, but will be confident that after a decent transfer window in which they will likely add more quality depth to their squad, that they’ll be able to make a splash in Europe once again.