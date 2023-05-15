Anambra Labour Party Disowns Apapa, Backs Abure, Obi

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Chapter of Labour Party (LP) has disowned the party’s factional National Chairman, Mr. Lamidi Apapa, declared its allegiance to Mr. Julius Abure-led national executive of the party.

The State Chairman of Labour Party, Hon. Ugochukwu Emeh, stated this yesterday in a press conference in Awka, the state’s capital.

The chapter said that it supported the party’s presidential flag bearer in the February 25, 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, in their ongoing legal battle at the election petitions tribunal.

Emeh, who addressed journalists after a state executive meeting of the Labour Party, said: “At the conclusion of the meeting the party made far reaching resolutions.

“A vote of confidence is hereby passed on the national leadership of LP, led by the national chairman of our great party, Mr. Julius Abure; the National Secretary, Mr. Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Organising Secretary, Mr. Clement Ojukwu and the Treasurer, Oluchi Okpara.

“This is in regards to the sterling performance they have rendered to the party in their various capacities as national officers and leaders of the party.

“We also resolved that the Mr. Lamidi Apapa and his pocket group’s attempt to fractionalise the leadership of LP was an attempt in futility and an unwarranted meddlesomeness that should not be allowed at all.

“We therefore urge Apapa and his co-travelers to retrace their steps, so that history will be kind to them.”

The state party chapter also added that it “also stand with, and give an unflinching support to our presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, in his efforts to recover his mandate at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. He has our full backing and support.”