  • Monday, 15th May, 2023

Anambra Labour Party Disowns Apapa, Backs Abure, Obi

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Chapter of Labour Party (LP) has disowned the party’s factional National Chairman, Mr. Lamidi Apapa, declared its allegiance to Mr. Julius Abure-led national executive of the party.

The State Chairman of Labour Party, Hon. Ugochukwu Emeh, stated this yesterday in a press conference in Awka, the state’s capital.

The chapter said that it supported the party’s presidential flag bearer in the February 25, 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, in their ongoing legal battle at the election petitions tribunal.

Emeh, who addressed journalists after a state executive meeting of the Labour Party, said: “At the conclusion of the meeting the party made far reaching resolutions.

“A vote of confidence is hereby passed on the national leadership of LP, led by the national chairman of our great party, Mr. Julius Abure; the National Secretary, Mr. Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Organising Secretary, Mr. Clement Ojukwu and the Treasurer, Oluchi Okpara.

“This is in regards to the sterling performance they have rendered to the party in their various capacities as national officers and leaders of the party.

“We also resolved that the Mr. Lamidi Apapa and his pocket group’s attempt to fractionalise the leadership of LP was an attempt in futility and an unwarranted meddlesomeness that should not be allowed at all.

“We therefore urge Apapa and his co-travelers to retrace their steps, so that history will be kind to them.”

The state party chapter also added that it “also stand with, and give an unflinching support to our presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, in his efforts to recover his mandate at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. He has our full backing and support.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.