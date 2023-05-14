Prepare for Heavy Rains, Thunder Storm, FEMA Tells FCT Residents

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has called on the residents of Abuja and its environ to brace up for critical weather conditions.

The Director General of FEMA, Dr Abbas Idriss, issued the warning yesterday in the light of the forecast made by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) of likely thunderstorms and heavy rains in the coming days in the FCT and some northern states.

According to the early warning by NiMet , thunderstorm cells are currently observed over the northern parts of the country including Borno, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi and Kano and are expected to propagate westward and result in thunderstorms accompanied with squall to cities in Plateau, FCT, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Adamama, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina state in the next few hours.

The NiMet predicted that for areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled

It advised the public to be cautious and stay in- doors especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.

In the light of this advisory FEMA warns all business operators in the FCT to avail themselves of weather reports periodically for effective planning in their operations.

It added that moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods, which usually affects the residents of the FCT.

Idriss also charged the Search and Rescue Team to take proactive measures to avert any loss of lives and property during this period.

He appealed to FCT residents to heed the early warnings and avoid anything that could lead to loss of lives or destruction of properties.

In addition they should also avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse as well as anything that could block the water ways.

The FEMA DG also called on the residents to join hands with the agency to ensure adequate protection of the environment in order to avoid the consequences of climate change.