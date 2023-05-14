There are many noisemakers in the Nigerian corporate block. Some of these have not been able to accomplish anything praiseworthy outside of consistently bragging about great works even when there is nothing to see. But there are those, like Olalekan Adebiyi, who have taken to living the alternative—which is doing great things that all can see and keeping quiet about it. As 2023 kicks off with a bang, one is reminded of Adebiyi’s enduring legacy of mastery at road construction and the silence that he prefers over rowdiness.

When it comes to road construction in Nigeria, Adebiyi’s LaraLek Ultimate Construction has to be one of the most accomplished. Even though the company has done some of its finest work in the Southwestern part of the country, it sits uncontested as a supreme among other similar high-flying construction companies. However, the leading reason for LaraLek’s domination is that the company’s founder and CEO is Adebiyi, a genius among geniuses.

It should be noted that Adebiyi’s model for good work actually does not ride on what is typically considered genius. In fact, the hallmark of the man’s road construction work is endurance rather than radical design. Therefore, when it is time to list the names of the most reliable indigenous road construction contractors in Nigeria, Adebiyi’s name almost always tops the list.

But what makes Adebiyi really different from every other road master in the country is his humility. The man can construct a road on the moon and not say a word about it to anybody who does not need to know. Thus, it is said that Adebiyi will still go on to accomplish great and glorious things in Nigeria, especially since 2023 will undoubtedly be a year of many changes.

So, as Adebiyi remains on the move, great things are expected of the road master.