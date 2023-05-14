End of an Era as Aisha Buhari Takes Remi Tinubu on Tour

HighLife

Politics is another area in which men and women differ. The average man going out of an office would want to bump shoulders even a little bit with his successor, stiffing himself up to be a strong future adviser for the latter. But women do things differently. The support is provided once it is clear that succession is in order. Thus, it was with delight that the outgoing First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, had the incoming First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, go on a tour of the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Aisha is ever the visionary. She has shown times without count that her eyes are up there in the clouds and see things while they are still far away. It would be remembered that even before the presidential elections of February, Aisha had already started to draw Senator Remi close to herself. Now that everything is almost neatly tied up, Aisha is taking even bolder steps to show her successor the ropes.

During the tour, Aisha introduced Remi to some of the most engaging locations, explaining what they were all meant for and giving accompanying historical evidence of their value. Even the paparazzi that accompanied them to some of these locations were awed at the First Lady’s knowledge and insight.

Although Aisha received Remi at the Glass House, she did not hesitate to take her from that transitory area of accommodation to all the other strategic parts. Clearly, her time as First Lady was not spent moving from pillar to post, shopping, and enjoying the wooden praises of the people around her. Aisha’s gesture has been interpreted by onlookers as the best evidence that a new era is coming, with Remi’s husband, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the new captain of Nigeria.