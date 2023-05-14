  • Sunday, 14th May, 2023

Bank Seeks Collaboration with Police in Debt Recovery

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Managing Director of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, Dr. Adekunle Adewole, has canvassed a synergistic relationship between banks and the police to ensure a more effective and less rancorous recovery of bad debts.

Adewole made the call during a courtesy visit to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone ’11’ Command, comprising Oyo and Osun State Commands, Mr. Akande Sikiru Kayode, at his office, in Osogbo.

According to a statement by the bank, on Friday, in Osogbo, Adewole, and the newly-deployed police boss also brainstormed on how the two entities can work together to improve the security situation in the zone.

“Adewole and the AIG discussed possible areas of collaboration to improve the overall security situation in the zone. They also discussed how the police could assist banks with bad debts recovery given the complexity of Nigeria’s operating environment”, the statement reads.

Adewole, according to the statement, pledged the bank’s support for the police in the Zone, especially in the execution of projects that will enhance the efficiency of their officers.

In appreciation, the AIG presented Adewole with a souvenir at the end of the visit.

