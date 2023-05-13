Ugwumba Hails School of Medical, Health Sciences Establishment in Delta  

A Canadian-based Professor of Medicine and Family Health and Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta State, Prof. Rukevwe Ugwumba, has hailed the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Prof. Ugwumba specially appreciated the doggedness and resilience of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for achieving the feat for the people of Delta State, particularly those of Ndokwa ethnic extraction and Delta North as a whole.

Ugwumba in a statement made available to journalists via text, said “DSP Omo-Agege has achieved so much as a Senator in the National Assembly,” saying that his success stories cut across the three senatorial districts of Delta State.

“Health is wealth, hence any effort in that regard must receive my accolades as a medical practitioner. My principal, His Excellency, DSP Omo-Agege is a record breaker. He has done it again, and this time to the joy of the people of Ndokwa nation, Delta North and the state in general.

“I congratulate him for these laudable achievements, even as I use the opportunity to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the Honourable Minister of Education for the approval. Establishment of a Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Delta State is indeed a great feat considering the numerous bottlenecks in governance. DSP Omo-Agege has gotten it for the benefit of mankind and to the glory of God,” Ugwumba stated.

Continuing she asked, “Which federal institutions has Okowa attracted to any part of Delta as Senator? Not even medical as Chairman Committee on Health in the Senate. He did not improve on the sector or any other sector as Senator. He met one health facility and never added to it, whereas a state like Edo has a minimum of three in Uselu, Ugbowo and Irrua. Thank God for the visionary leadership we have in DSP Omo-Agege. We now have two health institutions through his efforts.”

Ugwumba expressed optimism for better days ahead, saying that challenges being experienced as a result of the outcome of 18 March 2023 gubernatorial election was temporary as victory was sure at the tribunal.