Tinubu’s Loyalists in Closed-door Meeting with Bode George

Segun James

In a surprise move, political loyalists of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are at a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party leader in Lagos State, Chief Olabode George.

The move to have the meeting with George, a critic of Tinubu, came as a surprise.

The delegation is led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the chairman of the Governance Adversory Council (GAC), the foremost political platform of the ruling party in the state founded by Tinubu.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was billed to be part of the delegation had not arrived at the meeting as at the time of this report.

The closed-door meeting with George is holding at his office in Ikoyi.

Those in attendance besides Olusi are former Deputy Governor Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, Retired Justice Ishola Olorunimbe, former Deputy Governor Abiodun Ogunleye, Odofin of Lagos Layi Ogunbambi and Alhaji Satari Arileshere, a retired civil servant in the state.

