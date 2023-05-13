Police Parade CMD for Raping Nurse in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command yesterday paraded a Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ayodele Hospital, Ilorin, Dr. Ayodele Joseph, for allegedly raping a nurse who came to his hospital for medical treatment.

Parading the suspect before journalists in Ilorin, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Paul Odama, stated that the suspect sedated the victim which led her to become unconscious.

He said, “Before the sedation, fearing any mishap, the patient activated her telephone and placed in a vantage position to record the surgery unknown to the doctor, before the expected surgery.

“She woke up from sleep after the surgery to find herself fully naked, and when viewing the recorded video, she discovered that the said Dr. Ayodele Joseph had an unlawful sexual intercourse with her while under sedation.

“Investigation led to the recovery of the video recording of the sexual action of the said doctor on the victim which was also corroborated by the medical examinations conducted on the victim.”

Odama added that, “This same suspect (Dr. Ayodele Joseph) had of recent been arraigned in court by the police for the offences of criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and culpable homicide arising from his unprofessional conduct resulting in the death of one Nneka Akanike ‘F’ in his hospital under a questionable circumstances which led to him being charged to court.”

The police commissioner however said that the suspect would be charged to court again for rape after conclusion of investigation.

Meanwhile, the state police command also paraded five suspected cult members that had been terrorising the people of the state in recent times.

The state police commissioner said that, “On 26/04/2023 at about 2300hrs operatives attached to the Anti Robbery Section of the state command acting raided a black spot around Gambari/Oja Gboro area and discovered at Kokewu-Kobere area, Oja Gboro a criminal hideout, where five suspects were arrested with incriminating items such as dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, some quantity of hard drugs called “ice” and other dangerous weapons.

“Investigation conducted revealed that the arrested suspects are members of secret cults that terrorised innocent citizens of the area and dispossessed them of valuable properties.

“All the suspects would be charged in court at the conclusion of investigation.”