Okowa, Oborevwori, Oritsejafor, Amuka  Pay Tribute to Oldest Monarch in Nigeria

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor as well as the Archbishop of Bendel Province/Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Most Rev. Cyril Odutemu, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom,His Royal Majesty, Richard Layeguen, Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro I, who joined his ancestors recently at the age of 106 years.

Until he joined his ancestors on February 19th this year, the monarch was the oldest royal father in the country who had the rare combination of longevity in health, body and mind. He read without using eye glasses and dentition was intact until he left the world.

The trio spoke at an Open Air Interdenominational Service held in honour of the departed monarch at Ogoni-Olomu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Governor Okowa said, “I give glory to God and not to mourn over the death of our father”, noting that there were a lot of lessons to be learnt from the departure of the revered monarch.

“He was a man who was a special breed from God. At 101-105 years, he was still strong enough to attend our state functions. He can only be by the blessings of God,” he said.

Okowa described the departed Olomu monarch as a man of wisdom, stressing that he was always prayerful.

The Anglican Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Most. Rev. Cyril. O. Odutemu who presided over the service, paid tribute to the monarch saying “Papa was a lover of the church. A true child of God who came, who saw and conquered.”

The cleric, while delivering a homily titled: “There’s time for everything” and drew his text from Ecclesiastes 3, noted that there’s time for everything, just as he stressed that the end of the revered monarch had come.

Former President of CAN, Pastor Oritsejafor, who was in attendance, described the revered monarch as truly a Christian to the core, adding, “I feel very proud to talk about him anytime.”

Pastor Oritsejafor prayed for the children of the revered monarch.

Present at the colourful event were Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), Pa Sam Amuka, Publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers, Olorogun Ogbarode Ogbon, Prince Godwin Ogbon, Mr. Isaac Omafuaire and many others.