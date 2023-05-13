Hero Lager Supports Creative Sector

Omolabake Fasogbon

Hero Lager, a product of International Breweries Plc. has stepped-up its commitment to the Nigerian creative sector with the launch of the ‘People’s Hero Initiative’ in Lagos, recently.

According to the company, the initiative is an offshoot of its ‘Uru Dia’ campaign that sought to support Nigerian creatives on their journey to relevance through reward, mentorship, funding and platform for recognition and rising.

The Nigerian creative industry is presently positioned as the country’s second-largest employer, with a potential to create 2.7 million jobs by 2025.

Marketing Director of International Breweries Plc., Bamise Oyegbami stated that the new initiative would further drive growth and investment in the burgeoning industry.

He said it would foster the development of an ecosystem that artistes can leverage to receive support in form of funding, airplay and distribution of their works.

Oyegbami said, “The term ‘ Uru Dia’ alludes to recognising the worth within which forms the basis of what we hope to achieve with the campaign by challenging society not to judge a book by its cover, but to look beyond the superficial to see the worthiness of heroes and the work we all do. We often focus on the results and only show support to those who are already established.

“With this initiative, we are standing firmly behind creatives who are still on their journey to earning the acknowledgement and recognition they deserve.”

Speaking further, Marketing Manager of the company, Dubem Orji explained that the Uru Dia campaign was yet another expression of the company’s belief that every hard-working Nigerian deserves to be recognised and rewarded for their effort.

He said, “In the past, we have lent support to Igbo apprentices through the ‘Igba Boi’ initiative and individuals in different creative industry sectors through The People’s Hero Talent Hunt. This time around, we are focusing on the music industry which is currently the biggest creative expression in Nigeria because we see many artistes struggle to get ahead even though they possess undeniable talent.

“We see the worth in these budding talents, hence, we are going to great lengths to support them with strategic partnerships and collaborations aside from funding and mentoring.”