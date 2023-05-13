Expert Urge Concerted Effort to Fast -track SDGs 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Experts have highlighted the need for all stakeholders to drive actions for the speedy realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which will lapse in less than 10 years.

The experts declared this at the 2nd International Conference of the Faculty of Management & Social Sciences (FM&SS), Lead City University, Ibadan, where they also pointed out factors threatening the goals in the country.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2030: Approaching Possibilities through Socio-Political, Economic and Management Dimensions”, convener of the conference and Dean, FM&SS, Prof. Omolara Campbell called on all hands to be on deck for timely achievement of SDGs.

She explained that the conference had deliberately drawn participants from all works of life to encourage contributions that would ensure that gains of SDGs pre-pandemic were not lost to future crisis.

She said, “Multidisciplinary related contributions of participants will also prevent the distortion of national progress by the political, environmental, economic and security challenges experienced in the post-pandemic era.”

Also, The Dean, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan, Prof. Isaac Olawale Albert described the 17 SDGS as an article of faith between the United Nations and the poor people of the earth, adding that the agenda of SDGs was to leave no one behind.

This according to him would mean that efforts have to be devoted to eradicating all forms of discrimination, exclusion, inequalities and vulnerabilities around the world before 2030.

Albert further drew attention to to three possible futures that could be drawn from Agenda 2030, calling on pundits to distinguish the futures for the purpose of policy recommendations.

He said, “The first future is the rosy one that the policy document called “Agenda 2030” promise the global community. The document says it all but the contents may not necessarily be similar to the second future which is the future that the political leaders, responsible for implementation the 17 SDGs, talk about or promise citizens. Political leaders talk more about personal goals and benefits than public good. Hence, the future they want may not be the future citizens need. The ordinary citizen’s need and interest is to be helped out of poverty and assisted to live a sustainable life.”

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of Lead City University, Prof. Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo stressed that education was a major driver of the SDGs and to alleviate poverty. He opined that efforts must be channeled towards innovative solutions to achieve SDGs.