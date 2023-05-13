Abias Handover Note Delays Might Constitute  Stumbling Block for Otti, Says Team Leader

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The possibility that the Abia State Governor-elect, Mr. Alex Otti, would hit the ground running as he promised is now hanging in the balance following alleged lack of cooperation by the outgoing government.

Leader of the Otti transition team working with the government appointed Handover Committee, Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru raised the alarm over the government’s delay tactics, while fielding questions from journalists.

“It is expected that the outgoing administration ought to avail the governor-elect with the handover documents early enough to enable him to study the content before May 29,” he said.

“The administration has only a few weeks in office so by now the handover documents, covering the government’s activities from 2015 to April 2023, ought to have been ready.”

According to him, “Otti needs to receive the handover documents from the Okezie Ikpeazu administration in good time and attune himself with the contents in order to hit the ground running immediately after inauguration on May 29.”

However, Anokwuru regretted that “the government committee appears to be more preoccupied with preparations for the swearing-in ceremony rather than the (handover) documents.

“And, if the government insists that the handover documents would only be made available on May 29, it means the governor-elect has to take another period of time to study them.

“This is the only factor that will likely impede or slow down the pace with which the governor-elect had prepared to take off,” he said.

Anokwuru recalled that the Deputy Governor of Abia, Ude Oko Chukwu, had during the inauguration of the Handover Committee, promised that government would avail the incoming government all it needs, including documents, to enable it to take off smoothly

But the cleric said, “We are asking to be exposed to the documents, inventories from inception of this government to at least the month of April.

“Whatever they have from end of April to May 29 could be captured in a footnote or addendum.”

He further spoke on the allegations of looting of government properties by top functionaries in the twilight of Ikpeazu’s administration.

He said that “it is unthinkable and hard to believe that government can look away and watch its properties being looted.”

He, however, said that government’s failure to either deny, condemn or warn against the alleged criminal act seemed to reinforce the allegation.

“The allegation causes some concern because government seems to be silent about it and no official statement made countering it.

“But I wouldn’t want to believe that government can allow such to happen, I want to believe that it is a rumour.

“I know there are entitlements, like consumables, such as cars, which top officials go home with but carting away fixed items and government properties is a crime and unacceptable.

“The Permanent Secretaries and Directors should know that it is their responsibility to protect the properties because these commissioners and aides to the governor are government appointees, who are also leaving on May 29.

“So, failure of heads of these MDAs to act means they will be held responsible to give account of their inventories,” Anokwuru said.

He also decried the alleged employment racketeering currently going on in MDAs.

He wondered why an outgoing administration that was finding it difficult to pay salaries due to lean resources would be employing workers in its last days in office.

“This is sheer wickedness, insensitivity and deliberate intention to place a burden against the governor-elect, who has assured the people that he will not lay off workers.

“We are telling the government to desist from taking such actions, what is happening is a red alert.

“I think they are capitalising on Otti’s early statement that he is not going to sack workers.

“We call for caution and the need to apply morality,” Anokwuru said.

The leader of Otti’s team pointed out that the present stance of the state government was at variance with the assurances the deputy had given in his inaugural speech.

He insisted that the government was not keeping to its words, saying, “for us from the governor-elect, we are not getting the maximum cooperation we were promised by the government.”

Otti had nominated a team of eight representatives to work with the Handover Committee as requested by the government.

The Team Leader of Otti’s representatives in the Handover Committee noted that “it has not been smooth and easy for us nominated by the governor-elect to interface with the government team.”

Despite the apparent stumbling blocks, Anokwuru assured Abia people that the governor-elect is mentally and psychologically prepared to hit the ground running from May 29.

He said, “From the body language of Dr. Alex Otti, it is clear that he is ready for governance.

“And immediately he is sworn in, all appointments will begin to take place without unnecessary delay.”