MICRO TO MACRO: HOW LITTLE THINGS SHAPE NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Lack of attention to little things has broader implications, contends Joshua J. Omojuwa

Lucca served her country, the United States of America, without holding back. She led 400 patrols and also lost her leg in service to her country. She ultimately passed away due to old age. When she died, she received a full military burial where friends and colleagues paid their respects. Her gravestone was dressed with beautiful flowers and many flags. She was buried as the true American hero she was. Lucca, a German Shepherd – aja in Yoruba – was honoured in death. This experience as a war hero is not unique to Lucca, it is the norm where Lucca comes from. There is even a bill now to have heroes like Lucca buried at national cemeteries.

To truly understand the current state of Nigeria, one must look beyond the surface and examine the seemingly insignificant aspects that define our country. One such aspect is the absence of a comprehensive list of soldiers who lost their lives in the war on terrorism. This lack of recognition and remembrance extends to ordinary citizens as well. Nigeria’s negligence in attending to these small but meaningful details reflects a larger issue plaguing the nation’s development.

A simple Google search reveals the stark contrast between Nigeria’s approach and that of other nations. Casual inquiries about American soldiers lost in past wars yield abundant results, even for events that occurred over 70 years ago. The fact that casualty lists from battles and diseases during the American Civil War, fought over 160 years ago, are readily available demonstrates the significance placed on preserving historical memory. Nigeria’s failure to compile such lists raises questions about how it honors its fallen heroes. Without honoring these heroes, it becomes challenging to inspire younger generations to have the same commitment and willingness to sacrifice for their country.

It is often said that the way someone attends to small matters reveals their overall character and approach to life. If we observe individuals who consistently arrive late at events or neglect personal grooming, we can gain insights into their attention to detail in other aspects of their lives. While occasional circumstances can lead to dirty nails or tardiness, persistent negligence reflects ingrained habits that shape one’s existence.

The root cause of these seemingly trivial issues lies in our failure to understand their cumulative impact. Consider a scenario where 1,000 people are attending an event and the speaker, or any individual they must wait for before the programme starts, arrives one hour late. This delay does not just cost the attendees one hour; it translates into a total loss of 1,000 hours. When we calculate the collective loss, it amounts to over 41 days wasted. Moreover, the event’s extension by one hour means that any subsequent meetings or plans are also delayed.

This ripple effect demonstrates how a single person’s failure to keep to schedule can disrupt the plans of many. It is imperative that we adopt a mindset that considers these broader implications.

By observing our surroundings, it becomes evident that our failures as a nation stem from these seemingly inconsequential matters. Our reluctance to pay the true cost of petrol results in cheaper fuel but hampers the development of vital infrastructure such as schools, roads, and hospitals. Similarly, our desire for uninterrupted power supply leads us to rely on expensive diesel generators, contributing to noise and carbon pollution, rather than investing in cost-effective solutions for improved electricity access.

Our preoccupation with politics and shallow debates hinders constructive policy discussions, preventing us from charting a path towards holistic national development. Prioritizing irrelevant factors like religion or ethnicity over competence and efficiency only compounds the problem.

Focusing on trivial factors, such as religion, ethnicity, or regional background, when choosing leaders and decision-makers undermines the meritocracy required for effective governance. Shifting the focus towards competence, qualifications, and performance can lead to better outcomes and promote national development. That is not to religious, regional and ethnic representation should not be factors. In a country like Nigeria, you must find these intersections. We easily find religion and ethnicity, we hardly search for competence and capability. We sometimes accidentally find good leaders, which explains the yo-yo nature of our development.

Consider the analogy of a mathematics formula learned in elementary school. The teacher imparts the knowledge required to solve both simple and complex problems, yet during exams, students often claim to encounter unfamiliar questions. Those who grasped the formula’s application and answered correctly remain perplexed by their peers’ confusion. The formula was always there; some simply failed to pay attention to the details. Similarly, the fortune and wealth of nations lie not in the size of their armies or budgets but in their commitment to the little things. That commitment is what helps to build the wealth of nations. A country that cannot even commemorate its fallen heroes will struggle to build a prosperous future for its living citizens.

Take a look around you and you will see that our failings are rooted in the so called little things. We obsess over politics, cannot have simple debates about policies yet expect some sort of accident to shape the national agenda in the direction of wholesome national development. We do not ask who can do the job well? We ask, is she a Christian or Muslim? Is he from the North-east or South-south? We want people who cannot arrange their day well enough to keep to time over personal matters to somehow help ensure all the moving parts of this massive country somehow move in sync.

National development requires attention to the seemingly small things that collectively shape the fabric of society. From documentation and punctuality to resource allocation and policy-oriented decision-making, each aspect plays a crucial role in fostering a culture of excellence and propelling the nation towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

Less is often more. Those who cannot get the simple things right stand no chance at big things. A country that cannot name its fallen heroes will have a tough time building wealth for those alive.

Omojuwa is chief strategist, Alpha Reach and author, Digital Wealth Book