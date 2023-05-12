Lessons from the New Carolean Era

Anthony Kila writes about last Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom in London which was the same week Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekeweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and doctor were jailed for organ trafficking offence by a UK court.

Dear Readers

Last week, we officially entered into the new Carolean era, yes that is what the reign of King Charles III will be called, the past Carolean eras were those of King Charles I and King Charles II.

The first King Charles (like his father, James I) thought, as King, he was above law and parliament but parliament and law thought otherwise and the King was tried for treason and executed in 1649.

The second King Charles III fared a lot better that first one and I am more than very hopeful, I am even confident the new King of our own Carolean age will not only respect parliament and law, he will also be a very modern King albeit with a root firmly planted in best of his and Britain’s past.

Yes, your guess is right, I am not a full-blown republican, no need to hide it, I am a royalist, even a monarchist. The coronation of the new king was certainly the most important show in town last week, by town I mean the world.

Media analysts have observed that all the countries of the world, including Russia, Iran and Syria whose leaders were not invited, except for North Korea covered or at least mentioned the event. The Russian media focused more on the protests and views of the republicans who are against the coronation.

The first lessons to learn from the Carolean age is how to put on a state event and through it, send a message to the world.

King Charles III’s coronation was a deliberate pompous display of poetry of colours, garment and hymns and speeches delivered with class, grace and depth.

None of the activities were improvised or amended during the ceremony. It was designed to show the essence and best of the British monarchy.

Let us remind ourselves that the British Monarchy is an important symbol of Britain’s greatness and splendour.

With the throne, Britain is able to claim its role as the oldest living and most relevant kingdom. With so much social revolution going in the world and drama affecting individual members of the royal family, the monarchy has been shaken and tested many times.

Those who manage the crown have however been able to keep its magic and practical use. The throne of England continues to be the repository of what is best in the land.

It not only helps to conserve culture; it also serves as symbol of unity and measure of standard. The monarchy is also an important tool of diplomacy and economics.

Palaces and souvenirs still bring in millions of dollars into the coffers of Britain.

Aviation and tourism analysts are predicting a surge in travel to and interest in the UK thanks to the coronation.

The event was also an open classroom as it gave many another opportunity to rediscover the history, geography and culture of Britain. The coronation has been carefully planned to reiterate and showcase the magic and usefulness of the monarchy.

Though the main events were in London, each part of the country from every village to town and county has something they are doing for the coronation. From the choir events in churches and town halls, to the special meals in pubs and market display, everyone was involved one way or the other. A king was been coronated in London but it was England that was celebrating and affirming its centrality, greatness and relevance.

Those managing monarchies and other state affairs from across the world can certainly learn more than a few lessons.

Outside the coronation, but still in London, another event took place last week from which we can learn a thing or two.

It was in the court of law where the case of the Nigerian Senator Ike Ekeweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and doctor was tried.

The proceedings and judgement of that case have valuable lessons for all from those in the bar to those on the bench to teachers of law to those covering legal and stories as well as we the people.

On a personal note, when I heard about the Ekeweremadu case, my first reaction was to pray that “may our resolve and joy not be tested through the pain and need of our children”.

I am sure that even the most reckless or principled parent will be able to relate with such prayer. In his conduct of the case and delivery of judgement, Justice Jeremy Johnson, the judge that presided at the old bailey, did more than deliver a sentence, he gave the world some very useful and missed lessons on law and justice.

He logically and in very clear, simple and convincing terms established the principles and purpose of the laws at stake, he demonstrated the laws that were violated and how they were violated.

He showed that he fully understood the mitigating and aggravating factors in the conduct of the defendants and the many interventions on their behalf, he demonstrated with proof that he carefully considered the positions of the defence counsel and those of the prosecutors. Weighing thesis and antithesis, he showed for all to see that he was not outrightly against the defence counsel by explaining and justifying where he disagreed with their positions, he also demonstrated his independence of the crown counsel by explaining and justifying where he disagreed with their positions.

In his conclusions and judgement, Justice Jeremy Johnson was very deliberate in showing the whole world that he was applying the law to serve justice.

The judge at the old bailey was very careful not to let law and justice be hindered or corrupted by technicalities or peculiarities, he made sure that there was no delay or postponement that could be avoided.

It is worth noting here that Justice Jeremy Johnson did all these and more in the full glare of the camera whilst maintaining and even enhancing his own dignity, that of the court and of the law.

Some are arguing that televising some court cases might hinder the course of justice and law but in the new Carolean age, Justice Jeremy Johnson has shown us that transparency serves law and legitimises justice.

Join me if you can @anthonykila to continue these conversations.

-Kila is Institute Director at CIAPS. www.ciaps.org.