Heifer Launches Tractor Mechanisation Hub in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Heifer International yesterday launched a tractor mechanisation hub at Gunki in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasararwa State.

Launching the tractor mechanisation hub, Nigeria Country Managing Director of the Heifer International, Dr. Nneka Enwonwu, said that the hub is to facilitate linkages between small holder farmers with mechanised service providers.

Enwonwu said that the tractor mechanisation hub is to basically help farmers access to tractors.

She said: “We don’t have enough tractors in Nigeria. For all the farmers in Nigeria, we have less than 3,000 tractors. Whereas, we need over 50,000 to be able to service Nigeria. As a result of that, we started our tractor financing programme.

“Last year we financed over 100 tractors in Africa, 49 in Nigeria and the rest in our offices in Kenya and Uganda. It was during this period we realized that some of this challenges were not addressed.”

Enwonwu also said “that was why we started looking at how to address these issues and decided to set up this tractor mechanisation hub. We are hoping to set up several others across the country to ensure that farmers have access to tractor services.”

In his remark, the Nasararwa State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Ibrahim Nuhu Oshafu, said the agriculture sector cannot succeed until it is privately driven like what Heifer International was doing.

The agriculture commissioner, who spoke through Mr. Yakubu Jama’a, however, assured that the state government was going to join hands with Heifer in order to move the state into full mechanised farming status.

“I urge other partners to join hands with government and do similar ventures as government’s doors are widely opened so that we move this state to the next level,” Oshafu stated.