  • Friday, 12th May, 2023

Heavy Rainfall: Stay Indoors to Avoid Being Struck by Lightning, NiMet Warns

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

*Alerts 12 northern states of thunderstorm activities

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Following observed thundercloud activities in the north-eastern part of the country, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted the public on possible heavy rainfall in the coming days in some states in the northern part of the country.


It also advised the public to be cautious and stay in-door, especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.
NiMet in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, in Abuja, by its General Manager/Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, revealed that thunderstorm cells were observed in the northern parts of the country including Borno, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi and Kano.
These are expected to propagate westward to give squally thunderstorm to some cities, it added.


The statement further revealed that the current thunderstorm cells were expected to propagate easterly to give thunderstorms accompanied with squall to cities in Plateau, FCT, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Adamama, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina states in the next 2-6 hours.


NiMet therefore stated that for areas where thunderstorms are expected, “strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be felled, so the public is advised to be cautious and stay in-door especially during heavy rainfall to avoid being struck by lightning.”


The statement advised all Airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports periodically from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.
It also noted that moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash flood, hence the public is advised to take necessary caution.


This is even as it stated that disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

“The Central Forecast Office (CFO) in NiMet will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary,” the statement concluded.

